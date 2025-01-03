Major airlines offer storm waivers to passengers ahead of winter storm

As Winter Storm Blair threatens to disrupt travel for passengers traveling to or from dozens of U.S. airports this weekend, Airlines are taking steps to help travelers rebook scheduled flights without incurring change fees. The storm is expected to sweep across central and eastern U.S. states, bringing with it heavy snow and ice.

Here are the airlines issuing weather-related travel waivers to customers.

American Airlines

American Airlines on Friday said that customers traveling to, though or from 45 affected cities may change their flights without incurring the airline's usual change fee. The airline has committed to waiving change fees for passengers on eligible flights in every fare class, so long as tickets are for travel between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, and were purchased before Jan. 1. Additionally, customers must be able to fly between Jan. 2 and Jan. 9. and may not change their origin or destination cities, or upgrade their cabin. Those that do so will be responsible for paying the fare difference, if applicable.

Delta Air Lines

Delta issued a Central U.S. weather advisory to allow passengers traveling from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6 to rebook their travel to, through or from 12 airports for free. Visit the airline's site for rebooking options.

Southwest Airlines

Low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines said in a travel advisory that customers holding reservations on flights across 14 U.S. airports that could be disrupted due to bad weather may alter their travel plans free of charge.

United Airlines

United said it is waiving most change fees for weather-related flight disruptions for Mid Atlantic travel originally scheduled between Jan. 5. and Jan. 6, from nine affected airports, for tickets purchased on or before Jan. 2, the airline said. New tickets must be for flights departing between Jan. 3 and Jan. 13 between the same cities and in the same cabin originally booked.

Additionally, the airline is granting Central U.S. passengers flexibility, too. For tickets on flights scheduled between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6 across 10 airports, that were purchased before Jan. 1, passengers may also reschedule and have change fees and fare differences waived, the airline said.