Cooler weather coming your way

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Brace yourself! Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking cooler weather for your weekend.

As we move through this Thursday, we'll see a good deal of clouds early. Then, gradually, we'll see some sunshine later this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

On Friday, a dry cold front will slide through the area, giving way to cooler weather for your weekend. But on Friday, highs will climb into lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.



Then, by Saturday, it's going to feel like fall!

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday under sunny skies. Lows will be in the 50s.

Talking about Saturday, make sure you check out the annular solar eclipse! Parts of the Lone Star State will see a "Ring of Fire" around the moon. Here in North Texas, we'll see about 80% of the sun eclipsed.

The solar eclipse will peak about 5 to 10 minutes before noon in North Texas on Saturday. Remember to wear special eclipse glasses to look at this event!

On Sunday, highs will be in the low 70s. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We'll see sunshine on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers are possible late next week.