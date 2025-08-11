Cooler-than-average days ahead as North Texans head back to school

Temperatures this week start out below average across North Texas – the high on Monday is expected to reach 96 degrees, which is one degree below average.

So far, 28% of this summer has been cooler than normal and this trend is likely to continue through the week.

The upper-level high-pressure system that brought the heat and dry conditions last week is now shifting further to the west, allowing for an upper-level low to impact the region. This means more seasonable temperatures and the chance for rain.

CBS News Texas

A northwesterly flow aloft will promote clusters of storms to form today for the northwestern counties. In addition, sea breeze storms will likely flare up in the afternoon across the southeast.

No severe weather is in the forecast as of Monday, but if any strong storm develops, it has the potential of strong winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. More storms are possible in the afternoons for the rest of this work week.

Though the highs may be a degree or two below average, the heat index value will reach around 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon.