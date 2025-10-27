Cooler days ahead for North Texans

Monday will possibly be one of the warmest days in the next week – the high temperature in the afternoon is expected to reach 78 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

The next strong cold front will move through North Texas on Tuesday. This front will bring a slight chance of rain and kick up the winds, gusting around 40 mph. After the front moves through, the winds will shift from the northwest, gusting up to 45 mph. Now is the time to prepare and secure or bring indoors any Halloween decor that may fly away in the howling winds.

CBS News Texas

Wednesday morning is forecasted to be very cool with a low in the 40s, which is the coolest temperature since April. Due to the winds and cooler weather, the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for Wednesday.

High pressure begins to influence the forecast through the end of the week, which allows for sunny skies, mild winds, and warmer temperatures. Forecast-wise, Halloween is looking spook-tacular for the trick-or-treaters.