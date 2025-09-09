Cool mornings are followed by toasty afternoons this week in North Texas

Tuesday morning was another crisp and cool one with the low temperatures dipping to 63 degrees. The last time morning lows were this cool, it was May 21.

Temperatures will rise today in the upper 70s by lunch and in the upper 80s by 5 p.m. in North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Cities to the west of I-35 could reach into the low 90s by this afternoon. High clouds from this morning will clear throughout the day and winds will come from the southeast at around 5 mph.

An air quality alert is in effect across North Texas today for high ozone levels. Those who have any heart or respiratory-related illnesses are advised to limit outdoor exposure today. Also, the pollen count is high and forecasted to stay high through the end of the week. The primary pollutants are ragweed, elm and chenopods.

A ridge of high pressure is strengthening in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the next several days. This will cause temperatures to climb this week. Tomorrow morning will be cool, but a couple of degrees warmer than this morning. Highs will be seasonal tomorrow, then shoot above average, continuing into the weekend.

CBS News Texas