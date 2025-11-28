Cool, cloudy Black Friday ahead in North Texas before rain chances return

There are plenty of clouds in the forecast for Black Friday with slightly below average highs in the upper 50s across North Texas.

There is a small chance for an isolated shower on Friday with better rain chances arriving overnight into Saturday.

Expect rain to return to the forecast by tonight and continue overnight into Saturday. There won't be steady rain all day, but there will be opportunities for rounds of showers to move through.

By the afternoon as a cold front approaches, there will be a chance for isolated severe storms, with hail and winds being the main threats across parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including Dallas and Collin counties.

CBS News Texas

As a result, a First Alert Weather Day is in place due to the disruptive rain with those traveling and the threat for isolated severe storms.

Once the cold front moves through, the cold air quickly moves in with lows on Sunday morning in the 30s and "feels-like" temperatures in the 20s. The first freeze of the season could arrive Tuesday morning with a forecasted low of 31 degrees. A few cool rain showers will be possible on Monday, otherwise North Texas thaws out to near 60 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.