Continued heat, sunshine and dry conditions for North Texas

More heat for North Texas as Weather Alerts continue

NORTH TEXAS — A few more 100+-degree days are on the way into next week.

Unfortunately, we have more of the same on the way Sunday and Monday as our Weather Alerts continue.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through 9 p.m. Monday with feels-like temperatures up to 111 degrees.

Be prepared for plentiful sunshine Sunday as temperatures climb to around 104 in the afternoon.

Please remember those heat safety precautions for you and your pets. Remember to keep them hydrated and watch out for signs the heat is causing them distress.

As the ridge shifts a little west, a back door cold front will move in from the east Tuesday into Wednesday.

The front has slowed down a smidge, so we will likely still be around 100-101 Tuesday afternoon before the front makes it through DFW by Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

There will likely be a noticeable temperature gradient from east to west as the front slowly moves through the area.

The Elevated Fire Threat continues for areas west of 281 into the middle of the week. Please avoid activities that could spark a fire.

Another warm and muggy morning Monday for the kids heading to the bus stop, and a scorching afternoon as they head home.

Wednesday into next weekend we are tracking the upper 90s and lots of sunshine.