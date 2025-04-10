Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis addresses fair trial concerns in Frisco ISD stabbing case

The Collin County district attorney is speaking for the first time on how his office plans to prosecute a teen accused of fatally stabbing a Frisco ISD student.

District Attorney Greg Willis said the case against Karmelo Anthony could go to a grand jury by the end of June. The jury will decide whether to go to trial and what the charges will be.

Willis also confirmed to CBS News Texas that the teen accused in the killing of Austin Metcalf at a track meet on April 2 will have a bond hearing on Monday, April 14, in a Collin County courtroom.

CBS News Texas asked Willis about concerns expressed among those sympathetic to Anthony regarding whether he could receive a fair trial in Collin County.

"The reason I would like the trial here is because I want Collin County citizens, the people that care the most, I want them to decide the case," said Willis.

"If there is a trial, it may be a year, two years, or maybe even three years down the road. It's at that time the judge will decide whether or not the person accused can get a fair trial," Willis continued.

Anthony remains in the Collin County Jail with a bond of $1 million, charged with first-degree murder. Metcalf's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 12.