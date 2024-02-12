Colder start to the week before warmer temps come to North Texas

Cool Monday for North Texas before temperatures rise above average late in the week

We're tracking a cool start to the week, but warmer weather is headed our way.

As we move through Monday, hold onto your hats and dress in layers!

Gusty northwest winds will keep temperatures in the mid 50s this afternoon, but it will feel cooler. We'll see decreasing clouds as an area of low pressure pushes farther away from North Texas. In fact, sunshine is in your late morning and afternoon forecast.

Tonight, expect cold weather. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s under clear skies.

After a cold start in the mid 30s Tuesday, highs will climb into the lower 60s. We'll see sunny skies.

On Valentine's Day this Wednesday, it will be a lovely day! Highs will be in the upper 60s under sunny skies.

Highs will be near 70 Thursday and Friday.

However, prepare for increasing clouds by the end of the week along with a shower or two by Friday as a cold front pushes into the area. Right now, the chance for rain is around 20%, with slightly higher amounts east of the Metroplex.

High temperatures will dip back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.