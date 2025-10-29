Cold mornings with wind chills in the 30s prompt First Alert Weather Day for North Texas

North Texans are waking up to a cold morning, followed by a crisp afternoon with gusty winds.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Thursday morning due to the chilly conditions.

Lows Wednesday morning will be in the upper 40s, the coldest temperature in DFW since April. It will feel even colder due to the gusty winds today, the wind chill value will be in the low 40s and even in the 30s for some this morning.

CBS News Texas

Winds will remain strong throughout the day, prompting a wind advisory that is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight for winds gusting up to 45 mph. This afternoon, temperatures will peak around 63 degrees at DFW Airport, which is 10 degrees below average.

Tomorrow morning will be even colder, temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s but the wind chill will be in the 30s.

Mild winds and mild weather will be expected through Friday. A little bit of cloud cover will filter into the area on Halloween night, but temperatures should be in the 50s for the trick-or-treaters.

The next chance of a few showers and storms is Saturday, associated with another cold front that will move through North Texas.