Cloudy Fourth of July ahead in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Scattered showers possible in North Texas on July 4
Scattered showers possible in North Texas on July 4 03:09

Fourth of July morning started out grey with spotty showers and temperatures in the mid-70s.

The clouds will stick around North Texas today, keeping temperatures below average again this afternoon, staying in the mid to upper 80s.

No severe weather is expected, but a few afternoon thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are possible.

An isolated shower is possible during the fireworks displays, but the rain will be clearing out the closer it gets to sunset.

Temperatures look great in the upper 70s, but remember the bug repellent. 

Spotty showers will continue the rest of the holiday weekend, but more sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up heading into next week, with upper 90s returning by the middle of the week.

