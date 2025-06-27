Here's where you can watch Fourth of July fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth
The Fourth of July is here, which means you're probably looking for somewhere to catch a fireworks show.
There are several family-friendly events across North Texas. Check out what's happening below.
Fireworks shows on June 28
Independence Day Celebration
Klyde Warren Park, Dallas
Music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. CBS News Texas will be live from the park from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks shows on July 1
Red, White & Lewisville
Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St., Lewisville
Music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Drone show and fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m.
Fireworks shows on July 3
Red White & You Garland
Downtown Garland Square
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Kaboom Town!
Addison Circle Park
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The fireworks show is followed by an airshow.
Jubilee Festival & Drone Show
Quakertown Park, Denton
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Frisco Roughriders Stars and Stripes Night
Roughriders Stadium
6:05 p.m.
Sparks and Stripes
Heritage Park, Irving
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Carrollton Independence Day Fireworks Show
Josey Ranch Lake, Carrollton
9:30 p.m.
Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival
Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie
Gates open at 3 p.m.
Fireworks shows on July 4
Independence Day Weekend at Reunion Tower
300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas
8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Fort Worth's Fourth
Panther Island Pavillion, Fort Worth
Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.
Sparks and Stripes
Heritage Park, Irving
9 a.m. Admission is free.
Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival
Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie
Gates open at 3 p.m.
Liberty by the Lake
The Colony
6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Red, White and Boom
Towne Lake Park, Downtown McKinney
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fireworks on Main
Pecan Grove Park, Rowlett
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Fair Park First
Fair Park, Dallas
5:30 p.m.
Fireworks on the Fairway
Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Spa
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Oak Grove Soccer Complex, Grapevine
9:30 p.m.
Six Flags Fireworks Celebration
Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington
9 p.m.
Fireworks shows on July 5
Independence Day Weekend at Reunion Tower
300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas
8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Six Flags Fireworks Celebration
Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington
9 p.m.
Fireworks shows on July 6
Independence Day Weekend at Reunion Tower
300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas
8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.