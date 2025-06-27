Watch CBS News
Local News

Here's where you can watch Fourth of July fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

AAA projects record travel for Fourth of July
AAA projects record travel for Fourth of July 00:53

The Fourth of July is here, which means you're probably looking for somewhere to catch a fireworks show.

There are several family-friendly events across North Texas. Check out what's happening below.

Fireworks shows on June 28

Independence Day Celebration
Klyde Warren Park, Dallas
Music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. CBS News Texas will be live from the park from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 1

Red, White & Lewisville 
Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St., Lewisville
Music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Drone show and fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 3

Red White & You Garland
Downtown Garland Square
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Kaboom Town!
Addison Circle Park
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The fireworks show is followed by an airshow.

Jubilee Festival & Drone Show
Quakertown Park, Denton
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Frisco Roughriders Stars and Stripes Night
Roughriders Stadium
6:05 p.m. 

Sparks and Stripes
Heritage Park, Irving
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Carrollton Independence Day Fireworks Show
Josey Ranch Lake, Carrollton
9:30 p.m.

Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival
Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie
Gates open at 3 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 4

Independence Day Weekend at Reunion Tower
300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas
8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Fort Worth's Fourth
Panther Island Pavillion, Fort Worth
Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Sparks and Stripes
Heritage Park, Irving
9 a.m. Admission is free.

Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival
Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie
Gates open at 3 p.m.

Liberty by the Lake
The Colony
6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red, White and Boom
Towne Lake Park, Downtown McKinney
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks on Main
Pecan Grove Park, Rowlett
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Fair Park First
Fair Park, Dallas
5:30 p.m.

Fireworks on the Fairway
Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Spa
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Oak Grove Soccer Complex, Grapevine
9:30 p.m.

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration
Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington
9 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 5

Independence Day Weekend at Reunion Tower
300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas
8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration
Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington
9 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 6

Independence Day Weekend at Reunion Tower
300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas
8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.