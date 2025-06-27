Here's where you can watch Fourth of July fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth

AAA projects record travel for Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is here, which means you're probably looking for somewhere to catch a fireworks show.

There are several family-friendly events across North Texas. Check out what's happening below.

Fireworks shows on June 28

Independence Day Celebration

Klyde Warren Park, Dallas

Music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. CBS News Texas will be live from the park from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 1

Red, White & Lewisville

Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St., Lewisville

Music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Drone show and fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 3

Red White & You Garland

Downtown Garland Square

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Kaboom Town!

Addison Circle Park

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The fireworks show is followed by an airshow.

Jubilee Festival & Drone Show

Quakertown Park, Denton

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Frisco Roughriders Stars and Stripes Night

Roughriders Stadium

6:05 p.m.

Sparks and Stripes

Heritage Park, Irving

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Carrollton Independence Day Fireworks Show

Josey Ranch Lake, Carrollton

9:30 p.m.

Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival

Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie

Gates open at 3 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 4

Independence Day Weekend at Reunion Tower

300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas

8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Fort Worth's Fourth

Panther Island Pavillion, Fort Worth

Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Sparks and Stripes

Heritage Park, Irving

9 a.m. Admission is free.

Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival

Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie

Gates open at 3 p.m.

Liberty by the Lake

The Colony

6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red, White and Boom

Towne Lake Park, Downtown McKinney

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks on Main

Pecan Grove Park, Rowlett

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fair Park First

Fair Park, Dallas

5:30 p.m.

Fireworks on the Fairway

Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Spa

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Oak Grove Soccer Complex, Grapevine

9:30 p.m.

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration

Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington

9 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 5

Independence Day Weekend at Reunion Tower

300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas

8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration

Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington

9 p.m.

Fireworks shows on July 6

Independence Day Weekend at Reunion Tower

300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas

8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.