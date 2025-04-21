Child caught on camera allegedly stealing package in North Texas in shocking porch theft

It was only a package theft from the front porch of a North Texas home, but the homeowners couldn't believe their eyes when they saw on their doorbell security camera who was allegedly involved in the crime.

Joe Gamboa and his wife Patricia have seen a lot on their doorbell security camera in the seven months they've lived in this far North Dallas neighborhood.

"Lots of packages being delivered, lots of different stuff," said Joe Gamboa. "So this is a very like, you know, there's a lot of foot traffic here, a lot of cars coming by. But, nothing too crazy, right?"

Nothing too crazy until Friday afternoon.

A notification popped up on Joe Gamboa's phone and when the couple looked at what was happening on their front porch, they were stunned.

"So I'm like, 'That's not, I don't know who that is,'" said Joe Gamboa. "And so yeah, they just picked up and walked off with my package, my Amazon package."

A young child was recorded grabbing a package outside their door and running with it toward an adult male.

A neighbor's security cameras also recorded the man and child continuing their walk down Windhaven.

The couple posted about the video on social media and it has resulted in outrage toward the adult who either directed or watched a child steal.

"This is absolutely revolting," wrote one neighbor.

The couple is hopeful they can get the package replaced, but they want to get a message to the adult who was with the child.

"Do better? I mean, that kid probably thinks the world of you," said Joe Gamboa. "You're the kid's hero, and you're teaching him things like that. Terrible."

The couple plans to file a report with the Dallas Police Department. They don't want to see the child prosecuted, but they hope a guilty conscience will encourage the adult to set a better example by returning what didn't belong to them.