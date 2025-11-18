Celina police to discuss next steps, investigation timeline for Caleb Elliott child pornography case

The Celina Police Department is set to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into former Celina ISD teacher and coach Caleb Elliott.

On Tuesday at 12 p.m., Celina Police Chief John Cullison will provide a timeline of the investigation and the next steps the public should expect as the case continues, according to CPD.

Elliott has been arrested three times in the last month on child pornography-related charges. His most recent arrest came on Nov. 6 on a charge of sexual performance of a child.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Elliott on seven counts of producing child pornography and one count of attempted production. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the FBI is leading the investigation as part of Project Safe Childhood.

According to the indictment, Elliott coerced minor victims into sexually explicit conduct between April and October of 2025 to create images and videos, using the internet and his own digital devices.

Three lawsuits have now been filed by families accusing Celina ISD of covering up Elliott's behavior. On Monday, the district filed a response in one of those cases, denying all allegations and citing immunity under state law — even though a new Texas law that took effect in September removes that immunity in cases involving sexual misconduct.