Celina ISD bars Coach Bill Elliott from senior night amid ongoing investigation into son's alleged sexual misconduct

Petitions circulating online this week show a Celina community divided over whether high school football head coach Bill Elliott should be allowed to attend senior night.

Bill Elliott remains on administrative leave amid a criminal investigation involving his son, Caleb Elliott — a former middle school football coach accused of secretly recording boys in a locker room.

One petition calling for Elliott to attend Friday's senior night has gathered nearly 900 signatures. Supporters say his presence would mean a lot to the seniors, writing, "He is beloved by his team and being there will mean so much for the seniors."

But another petition quickly followed, titled "Our children deserve better: Say no to Bill Elliott at Senior Night." One comment read, "Say no until we hear all the facts."

Celina ISD bars football coach from attending senior night

The Celina Independent School District ended the debate on Wednesday, announcing that Bill Elliott will not be allowed to attend the event. The district said employees on administrative leave "are prohibited from entering any facility or attending any functions."

Officials added that Bill Elliott has not been accused of any wrongdoing and was placed on leave out of "an abundance of caution" to avoid disrupting the police investigation.

State Rep. Mitch Little of Carrollton weighed in Wednesday, holding a press conference alongside attorneys representing new alleged victim families.

"And for decades, the predation of our children has essentially gone unabated because of sovereign immunity in our state," Little said. "Until now, when I filed House Bill 4623."

Attorney Quentin Brogdon, who represents several families of alleged victims, accused the district of prioritizing football success over student safety.

"It certainly appears instead of protecting the students the district chose to protect its ability to go get another state football championship," Brogdon said.

Celina ISD also confirmed that Caleb Elliott's teaching license has been revoked by the Texas Education Agency.

Attorneys for the families say they are conducting their own investigation and plan to file additional lawsuits against the district in the coming weeks.