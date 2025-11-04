Celina ISD teaching aide charged with endangering a disabled individual; allegedly impaired on campus, police say

A special education teaching aide at Celina High School has been charged after she was allegedly impaired while on campus on Tuesday, police said.

Celina police were called to the high school on Tuesday afternoon, to a report of an employee who "appeared impaired." Following an investigation, police arrested 46-year-old Micheale Clark of Celina.

Clark was booked into the Collin County Jail on a charge of endangering a disabled individual.

Police said the case will be referred to the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Celina Independent School District for comment.

Trouble mounts for Celina ISD

A Celina ISD middle school teacher was arrested last week after allegedly showing up to school intoxicated, according to police. A sixth-grade English, language arts and reading teacher at Moore Middle School, 40-year-old Jainya Walder was arrested and charged with endangering a child, a second-degree felony, according to court records.

A Celina High School teacher and wrestling coach, Neil Phillips, has been placed on administrative leave after officials were informed about allegations of inappropriate conduct while he was employed at another school district. Celina ISD officials were informed on Oct. 31 of a social media post regarding Phillips, a letter from CHS principal John Burdett said. Burdett said Phillips was an employee at Melissa ISD when the incident took place.

Caleb Elliott, 26, the son of Bill Elliott, Celina HS's longtime athletic director and head football coach, was arrested earlier last month and has been charged with invasive visual recording. He allegedly photographed boys in the locker room while they were changing.

A new lawsuit claims at least 30 Celina ISD students were victims of Caleb Elliott. The lawsuit says, based on "information and belief," Caleb Elliott was caught placing a hidden camera in the Moore Middle School boys' locker room and states that Celina ISD "chose to protect the predator instead of the children."