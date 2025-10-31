Celina ISD middle school who appeared drunk at school arrested, faces felony charge

A Celina ISD middle school teacher was arrested on Thursday after allegedly showing up to school intoxicated, according to police.

According to the Celina Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the teacher, 40-year-old Jainya Walder, a sixth-grade English, language arts and reading teacher at Moore Middle School.

Moore Middle School's interim principal Kendric Smith sent a letter to parents, which said Walder was removed from her classroom under suspicion of intoxication.

"I am proud of our staff members who alerted our administrative team of this matter, and we continue to emphasize to students and staff the importance of when any of us 'see something, say something,'" Smith said.

Walder was arrested and charged with endangering a child, a second-degree felony, according to court records.

Smith's letter said Walder was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Smith said support will be available for students of Walder and counselors will be on campus to meet with students.