Third lawsuit claims Celina ISD covered up, enabled former teacher and coach's alleged sexual misconduct

A third lawsuit filed against the Celina Independent School District over how it handled allegations against Caleb Elliott includes the disturbing allegations that the former teacher and coach directed students to do jumping jacks and burpees, nude, while he took pictures.

The lawsuit, filed by Zeke Fortenberry on behalf of two victims, also accuses the district of attempting to cover up a sexual misconduct scandal involving the former coach, including hidden cameras in the boys' locker room, similar to the other two lawsuits.

Investigation into Caleb Elliott

Caleb Elliott, a former teacher and coach at Moore Middle School, was arrested multiple times in October and November 2025.

He is accused of invasive visual recording and was later charged with possession and production of child pornography after police recovered illicit images and videos from his phone. Caleb Elliott was indicted by a federal grand jury on eight charges of sexual exploitation of children for allegedly coercing minors into sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. There are currently 39 alleged victims.

Lawsuit claims against Celina ISD

The lawsuit alleges Caleb Elliott secretly recorded and photographed nude boys in the middle school locker room and showers, and in some cases, coerced students to perform nude acts, like jumping jacks and burpees, to create the images.

The lawsuit also claims that Celina ISD was grossly negligent and enabled Caleb Elliott's misconduct, primarily to protect the reputation of the successful football program, as Caleb Elliott is the son of Bill Elliott, the long-time head football coach and athletic director.

The lawsuit also alleges the district knew of prior, serious misconduct: Elliott allegedly had an "illicit sexual relationship with a vulnerable teenage student" while working at Celina High School in the 2022-2023 school year. Instead of reporting Caleb Elliott to law enforcement, the lawsuit states, the district transferred him to Moore Middle School in 2023.

The lawsuit claims that even after Caleb Elliott was allegedly caught placing a hidden camera in the boys' locker room, the district's only action was a non-disciplinary measure banning him from the locker room when students were present.

The district previously filed a response, denying all allegations and citing immunity under state law — even though a new Texas law that took effect in September removes that immunity in cases involving sexual misconduct.

New Texas law allows for civil lawsuits

State Rep. Mitch Little, who represents part of Denton County in the Texas House, previously said a new law he authored in the legislative session has made the lawsuits possible.

House Bill 4623, which passed with bipartisan support, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott and took effect on Sept. 1, removes sovereign immunity from school districts and their employees in sexual abuse cases when they act with gross negligence or recklessness. Little said that victims' families were previously not able to take civil legal action against districts in cases like this.

The lawsuit seeks a minimum of $1 million in damages and trial by jury.