Former Celina ISD coach accused of recording students in locker room indicted on federal child porn charges

A federal grand jury has indicted Caleb Elliott, a former Celina ISD coach and teacher, on eight charges of sexual exploitation of children.

Court documents show that the inducement was handed down on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Sherman. The first seven charges are for producing child pornography of seven individual victims.

The indictment alleges that between April and October of 2025, Elliott "did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce [the minor victims] to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, using the internet and digital devices he owned and possessed."

The eighth charge in the indictment is for attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

The court documents do not go into specifics about the allegations, and grand jury proceedings are secret.

If convicted, Elliott each count brings a prison sentence of 15 to 30 years, but he could face up to life in prison if he is also convicted on similar state charges.

Criminal cases against Caleb Elliott

Celina PD first arrested Elliott, 26, in early October on a charge of invasive visual recording. The next week, he was arrested again, this time for possession or promotion of child pornography.

Earlier this month, he was arrested for a third time on a charge of sexual performance of a child, which is a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest warrant from October, Elliott secretly recorded several boys in the locker room during school hours. The warrant states that 12 photos were recovered from his phone, all described as meeting the criteria of child pornography and showing young boys in various states of dress and undress.

Elliott taught 6th-grade history and coached 8th-grade football at Moore Middle School. He was placed on indefinite administrative leave following the initial charge, and later resigned.

Elliott, his father Bill Elliott, the longtime coach of Celina High School's football team, and Celina ISD also face civil lawsuits over Caleb Elliott's alleged misconduct.