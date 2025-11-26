Former Celina ISD teacher Caleb Elliott hit with new charge as victim count rises to 39

The former Celina ISD teacher and coach facing multiple charges related to child pornography is now tacked with an additional charge of sexual performance of a child, the Celina Police Department announced on Wednesday.

This comes after Celina police said its seven-week-long investigation into Caleb Elliott had concluded on Nov. 18. Police said dozens of witnesses, victims and alleged suspects were interviewed during the course of the investigation and said that the case would be reopened if new information surfaced.

Celina PD said that new evidence surfaced on Friday.

"As I said last week, this case would not rest, and I am extremely grateful for witnesses who bravely came forward and shared their story," said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. "Our Criminal Investigation Division carefully reviewed new allegations from these witnesses and had sufficient evidence to add this new charge to the suspect's case."

This additional charge brings the total number of charges brought by Celina PD against Elliott to four and the total number of alleged victims to 39.

Caleb Elliott investigation

Cullison previously said that on Oct. 3, two witnesses walked into the CPD lobby to tell them what happened. A few hours later, Elliott was arrested and has been in police custody ever since.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indicted Elliott on seven counts of producing child pornography and one count of attempted production. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the FBI is leading the investigation as part of Project Safe Childhood.

According to the indictment, Elliott coerced minor victims into sexually explicit conduct between April and October of 2025 to create images and videos, using the internet and his own digital devices.

Disturbing new court documents obtained by CBS News Texas suggest that the former Celina middle school teacher and coach coerced a student into performing a stunt naked to get his backpack returned to him.

The arrest warrant, first obtained by CBS News Texas, alleges that a student "had his backpack taken away by Defendant. After morning football practice, Victim was in the boys' locker room at Moore Middle School. Victim was in the process of showering and changing when Defendant approached him near the shower area inside the locker room. Victim stated Defendant told him he needed to perform jumping jacks in order to get his backpack back," which the arrest report says the alleged victim did.

Three lawsuits have now been filed by families accusing Celina ISD of covering up Elliott's behavior. On Monday, the district filed a response in one of those cases, denying all allegations and citing immunity under state law — even though a new Texas law that took effect in September removes that immunity in cases involving sexual misconduct.

Elliott remains in the Collin County Jail.

Celina PD said due to the ongoing criminal and legal investigations, the potential remains for additional witnesses to emerge and new charges to be brought forth.