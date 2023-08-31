Car owner shot by suspect during attempted burglary, police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police in Dallas are searching for the suspect who shot a victim during an attempted car break-in.

According to the report, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 9800 block of Donegal Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Footage from a Ring camera shows the unknown suspect pulling the driver-side door handle of the victim's vehicle when the victim approached the suspect. DPD says the suspect shot the victim, seriously injuring them, and fled.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. DPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Marc Tucker at 214-671-3621.