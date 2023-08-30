Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, Aug. 30 A 34-year-old graduate student from China has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail for a shooting at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, will be sentenced this week for his role in plotting the Jan. 6 riot. The Biden Administration will negotiate prices on 10 drugs, as part of its mission to lower prescription prices. The moon is a blue moon, the second full moon this month, and closer to Earth, a supermoon.