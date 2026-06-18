Judge lowers bond for alt-right influencer accused of threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony

The man accused of threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony had his bond lowered from $1 million to $250,000 on Thursday by the same judge who presided over Anthony's murder trial.

Jake Lang, a far-right influencer and activist, is charged with making a terroristic threat. The 31-year-old Florida resident has been in the Collin County Jail since his arrest last week.

Judge lowers Lang's bond

Lang's attorney asked that the bond be lowered to $15,000 because his client reportedly can only afford that amount. But prosecutors mentioned his GiveSendGo account, which currently has $48,000. The defense wanted to call Lang's girlfriend in to testify, but the judge said, "She has been ejected from the building for bringing pepper spray into the courthouse."

It also led to arguments in the courtroom about whether Lang's inflammatory words were free speech or an actual threat of violence. His attorney argued that the bond was excessive and that murderers and child sex offenders get lower bonds.

"We got free speech. And, I mean, I don't think my client committed this offense," said Deric Walpole, Lang's attorney. "I don't think he put anybody in fear of anybody who, you know, in fear of bodily abuse or anything like that. He's just talking trash."

Pardoned U.S. Capitol rioter Jake Lang holds a sign that reads White Lives Matter with a photo of Austin Metcalf as police block supporters of Karmelo Anthony from approaching him outside of the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, TX, Thursday, June 4, 2026. The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

Prosecutors expressed concerns about Lang's multiple previous arrests and his multiple home addresses.

"He engages in this cosplay out there; he gets clicks, so he can raise money. That's what he does. He spews his neo-Nazi nonsense and can hope of getting more views and how he can get more content on this platform. That's why this case is different. That's why he's different, and that's what he was trying to do. He was trying to derail this case by threatening to murder Karmelo Anthony," said Collin County First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye.

Judge John Roach Jr. lowered the bond to $250,000 and set conditions. Lang is prohibited from being in the state of Texas except for court dates. He will wear a GPS monitor if he is able to afford his bond.

Prosecutors asked the judge to keep the bond at $1 million because they argued that what Lang said was part of a larger effort to interfere with the justice system and disrupt the murder trial.

"The bond was too high. The judge did the right thing by lowering it," said Walpole. "It's a little bit higher than we wanted. But I think we'll be able to get them out. These bonds aren't supposed to be kept locked up; they are supposed to make sure people show up in court and I think that's going to happen."

Walpole said his client should be able to post that bond.

Karmelo Anthony TDCJ

Karmelo Anthony case

Anthony was convicted of murder for fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old student-athlete, during a Frisco Independent School District track meet on April 2, 2025. Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The two teens, who attended different schools and did not know each other, got into an altercation at Kuykendall Stadium before Anthony stabbed Metcalf. Metcalf later died at the hospital. Anthony claimed he acted in self-defense after Metcalf shoved him. The case drew national attention amid controversy, racial tensions and threats.

Alleged threat to kill Karmelo Anthony

Lang, who spent four years in prison for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, was in Frisco during Anthony's trial, one of hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in front of the Collin County courthouse.

The court documents obtained Wednesday allege that Lang was recorded on a live-stream in a June 4 video saying he was going to kill Anthony with a gunshot to the head.

Authorities say Lang was recorded on video saying to someone, "He won't be playing basketball. I will be waiting outside this courthouse. Guess what? Headshot. Done."

Authorities say an unidentified individual responded, "So, you going to kill Karmelo Anthony?"

Lang allegedly answered, "Yes. Yes, I will."