Exclusive: Right-wing activist Jake Lang charged with threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony, new court records show

New details in court documents obtained exclusively by CBS News Texas reveal that a prominent right-wing activist has been charged with threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony.

Jake Lang spent four years in prison for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and he will appear in court on Thursday on charges of making a terroristic threat that we now know allegedly involved plans to take the life of Anthony.

Lang was in Frisco during the trial among the hundreds of demonstrators.

Karmelo Anthony case

Anthony was accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old student-athlete, during a Frisco Independent School District track meet on April 2, 2025.

Investigators say the two teens, who attended different schools and did not know each other, got into an altercation at Kuykendall Stadium before Anthony stabbed Metcalf. Metcalf later died at the hospital, and Anthony was arrested and charged with murder. The case has since drawn national attention amid controversy, racial tensions and threats.

Jake Lang recorded making alleged threat, court documents say

Wednesday, court documents showed that he was reportedly recorded on a live stream video saying he was going to kill Anthony with a gunshot to the head.

Far-right influencer Jake Lang holds a sign that reads "White Lives Matter" with a photo of Austin Metcalf outside of the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, during the murder trial for Karmelo Anthony, on June 4, 2026. Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

Videos that show Lang confronting supporters of Anthony outside the Collin County Courthouse on the first day of testimony in Anthony's murder trial.

It was on that day, June 4, when authorities say Lang was recorded on video saying to someone, "He won't be playing basketball. I will be waiting outside this courthouse. Guess what? Headshot. Done."

Authorities say an unidentified individual responded, "So, you going to kill Karmelo Anthony?"

Lang reportedly answered, "Yes. Yes, I will."

The Texas Fusion Center, which was covertly monitoring the courthouse for threats along with social media and live streams, used facial recognition technology to identify Lang as the person on the video making the threat to Anthony's life.

The 31-year-old from Florida was arrested while trying to leave the state and has been in the Collin County Jail with a $1 million bond, charged with making a terroristic threat.

It's a felony that comes with a 2-to-10-year sentence if convicted. Lang is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Thursday in the same court, in front of the same judge, John Roach Jr., who presided over the Anthony murder trial.

Lang has a history of arrests since he was pardoned by President Trump after spending four years in prison for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

At the time of this latest arrest, authorities say Lang was already violating a criminal trespass warning he received outside the Collin County Courthouse two days earlier, which banned him from the property for 30 days.

CBS News Texas discovered that Lang has an online fundraising account that's collected nearly $50,000 on the exact same crowdfunding website as one that just days ago shut down an account to collect money for the family of Karmelo Anthony.