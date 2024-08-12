Fort Worth police honor Sgt. Billy Randolph, killed while working crash on I-35W

FORT WORTH – Hundreds of police officers were at John Peter Smith Hospital Monday morning to honor Fort Worth Police Sgt. Billy Randolph, who died in the line of duty.

Randolph was standing outside his vehicle at the scene of a fuel spill on I-35W when another vehicle drove through the scene and struck him. Police say the driver of that vehicle is in police custody.

Police officers lined the streets surrounding the hospital as Randolph was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office next door.

Randolph served with the Fort Worth Police Department for 29 years, more recently assigned to the South Patrol. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes, who has been with the department for 24 years, said he doesn't know what it will be like without Randolph.

"That's a new reality for all of us," Noakes said.

Noakes also said he wishes more drivers would pay attention on the road, especially when there are accidents.

"It was clear there was an accident and that the road was blocked off and that person still ran through," he said.

