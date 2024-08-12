Friends, co-workers, and the community remember Fort Worth Police Sgt. Billy Randolph

FORT WORTH — The community, friends, family, and co-workers are coming together to remember a 29-year Fort Worth Police veteran killed in the line of duty on Monday morning while working a crash scene along Interstate 35.

People put flowers and notes on the police vehicle of Sgt. Billy Randolph. Many of them prayed with tears in their eyes as they remembered the law enforcement veteran.

Beronica Fullbright and her family came to the Fort Worth Police Department's South Patrol Division Office to put a flag by Randolph's police vehicle for the community to sign.

"I saw another friend posted, and it said 'Sgt. Billy Randolph.' I jumped out of bed, ran into the living room, and started crying to my husband and said, 'Billy was killed this morning,'" Fullbright said.

Fullbright and Randolph worked together for nine years.

"He's a good supervisor. He loved his friends and family and the community," Fullbright said. "He had a huge heart. He's so humble. He's funny. He's a friend anybody could ask for."

Javier Alvaran said he witnessed the crash and came to pay his respects to Randolph. He placed a flag by his vehicle.

"This man was out here in the morning providing a service for the community. He doesn't have to be out there risking his life," Alvaran said.

Henry Smith has lived in the same neighborhood as Randolph for more than two decades. Their sons became best friends, and Smith credits Randolph for his son's successes.

"He's doing really well, and I think a lot of it has to do with him being over there and the influences he had on him," Smith said. "He took him under his wing. He had two dads growing up."

Smith said Randolph's son died a few years ago, and that's something he never got over.

"He's with his son now, and that's a good thing. I know he missed his son a lot. That's not the way you want to reunite, but at least they're together now. That's comforting," Smith said.

Randolph's friends and co-workers describe him as kind, generous, and funny. He loved to take his boat to a lake with his wife and friends. His loved ones are still coming to terms with his sudden and tragic death.