More beautiful weather, clear skies in North Texas

Another beautiful day is on the way to North Texas with morning temperatures near 60 degrees and warming into the lower 80s.

High pressure remains in control, so sunny skies and dry conditions are the rule for the next few days.

CBS News Texas

Changes arrive this weekend as a strong cold front slides through North Texas by Saturday night.

That front will usher in some of the coldest air of the season on gusty northerly winds.

Highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees Sunday afternoon with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s by Monday morning.

After another cold day Monday, North Texas will warm up into the upper 60s on Tuesday.