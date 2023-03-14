AuthorFest returning with Rebecca Serle, Laura Dave and Jessica Knoll

Find out which book #ClubCalvi will be reading first! Find out which book #ClubCalvi will be reading first! 00:59

Book publisher Simon & Schuster, a Paramount Global sister company, has announced that AuthorFest is returning!

The Spring, 2023 AuthorFest with feature bestselling authors Rebecca Serle ("One Italian Summer") and Laura Dave ("The Last Thing He Told Me") in conversation, moderated by Jessica Knoll ("Luckiest Girl Alive").

Both Serle and Dave are masters of complicated family and love stories, creating characters that have enchanted people across mediums as both of their work has leapt from the page to the screen.

In their conversation, they'll discuss the adaptations, where they draw inspiration, and how the world around them influences their work.

All three authors have had their work adapted for streaming, with "The Last Thing He Told Me" series launching next month.

What is AuthorFest?

Each season Simon & Schuster partners with book festivals nationwide to present a virtual event featuring insightful panel discussions between celebrated authors.

When is the Spring 2023 Event?

Wednesday, March 22 at 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT / 4:00 PM PT

For more information about AuthorFest and to register, CLICK HERE.

