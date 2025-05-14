Austin Metcalf's father seeks answers after learning Karmelo Anthony may still graduate high school

The father of a Frisco teen fatally stabbed during an April track meet is demanding answers after learning his son's accused killer will graduate high school — despite facing a murder charge.

Tuesday night, an advocacy group announced that Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of fatally stabbing Frisco Memorial High School athlete Austin Metcalf during a track meet in early April, will get his diploma.

Dallas-based advocacy group announced Karmelo Anthony will receive diploma

According to Next Generation Action Network, Anthony will not be allowed to participate in senior graduation activities. However, the organization said his 3.7 GPA and completion of all graduation requirements mean he can graduate without attending the final month and a half of the academic year.

"We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted," said Minister Dominique Alexander, president of NGAN. "As the largest social justice organization in North Texas, NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family's legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution. This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right."

In response to a request for comment, a Frisco ISD spokesperson said the district cannot discuss individual student records due to privacy laws.

The district also shared a letter that Superintendent Mike Waldrip sent to the Centennial High School community, which criticized "needless fear-mongering, attention-seeking, and media vitriol" surrounding the school's upcoming graduation. The letter also said that "no student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony." Title V felonies include homicide, kidnapping and sexual assault.

"Frisco ISD does not condone violence or crime in our schools or at our events and will not reward or celebrate those who hurt others. We work to ensure every student is safe to learn and feels part of our culture of respect, honor, and integrity," the letter said.

Austin Metcalf's father wants answers from Frisco ISD superintendent

The news sent Austin Metcalf's father on a mission to confront the Frisco ISD superintendent.

Jeff Metcalf said he just wants answers, but when he arrived at Frisco ISD's administration building, he was told he would not be let in without an appointment.

The father of Austin Metcalf wanted to hear directly from Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip what he heard from media reports on Tuesday regarding Anthony's graduation.

"I've been stonewalled. Sad, you know, I understand the protocol," Jeff Metcalf said. "They said I have to make an appointment, which I did."

The day of the track meet fatal Frisco stabbing

According to authorities, the altercation between Anthony and Austin Metcalf occurred when Austin Metcalf confronted Anthony for sitting in a restricted area. After a brief exchange, Austin Metcalf allegedly pushed Anthony, who then stabbed him in the chest. Anthony fled the scene but later claimed self-defense. Anthony is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Anthony's parents, who claim their son was just defending himself, asked Frisco ISD to allow him to get his high school diploma.

Sources said an agreement was reached to allow that.

"So I'm just curious on how they arrived at it," Jeff Metcalf said. "When I read their own policy manual about what it states for mandatory expulsion and also graduation, now, he may be placed in a program where he was able to continue his education at home, where he did maintain the credits and could get his diploma."

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Minister Dominique Alexander, the president of NGAN and a representative of the Anthony family said:

"We cannot and will not speak about the agreement made with Frisco ISD — that remains confidential and legally protected. However, it is truly a shame that anyone would go so far as to threaten a graduation ceremony or try to ruin a day that should be filled with joy, pride, and accomplishment for so many students and their families."

The controversy has resulted in a new online petition to award Austin Metcalf an honorary diploma next year when he would've graduated along with his twin brother.

"That would be great, because his name will be called right before his brother's name," Jeff Metcalf said. "But the fact of the matter is, it's not going to bring my son back. I mean, it's a nice gesture, but in the long run, my son doesn't get a diploma. So, there's part of me that says maybe Mr. Anthony shouldn't get one either."