Will Karmelo Anthony be allowed to attend graduation? Here's what Frisco ISD's superintendent says.

The superintendent of Frisco ISD is pushing back against what he called "needless fear-mongering" and "media vitriol" surrounding Centennial High School's graduation ceremony, following rumors that Karmelo Anthony, a student charged in the fatal stabbing of student-athlete Austin Metcalf, would be allowed to graduate.

In a letter sent to the Centennial High community Tuesday evening, Superintendent Mike Waldrip criticized what he described as misinformation circulating through news outlets and social media about the upcoming commencement. While the letter did not name the student in question, a Frisco ISD spokesperson shared it in response to inquiries about Anthony, who was arrested in connection with the April stabbing death of 17-year-old Metcalf.

"It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fear-mongering, attention-seeking, and media vitriol," Waldrip wrote. "Our students, staff, and community deserve better."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Dallas-based social justice group Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) claimed in a public statement that Anthony would receive his high school diploma following "multiple discussions" with Frisco ISD leadership. NGAN said Anthony would not participate in any senior activities, but would graduate based on his 3.7 GPA and completion of all required credits.

Frisco ISD declined to confirm any individual student information, citing federal privacy laws. However, Waldrip's letter underscored that "no student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony." Such felonies include homicide, kidnapping, and sexual assault.

Anthony is currently facing a murder charge in the stabbing of Metcalf at a Frisco IS track meet last month.