Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle while trying to cross highway, Arlington PD says

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Arlington police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman on I-20 Sunday, the department announced.

Just before 5:15 a.m. on May 25, officers responded to the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Matlock Road overpass after a passerby reported seeing someone lying in the road. When officers arrived, they found a woman's body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, it's believed that the victim, who has not been identified at this time, entered the road near the overpass and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

Arlington PD said that the driver did not stop to aid the victim, fleeing the scene. No suspect information has been revealed.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to call 817-575-8608. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

The victim's name will be released once their next of kin is notified.

Arlington PD warns pedestrians

The department is reminding the public that pedestrians should "never enter highway lanes."

Police said due to the high rate of speed vehicles travel and the distance it takes to brake, it's extremely dangerous to try and cross a highway.

They advise pedestrians who need to get from one side of the highway to the other to use designated crossings and sidewalks along overpasses and underpasses. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.