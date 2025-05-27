Woman killed after being struck by vehicle while trying to cross highway, Arlington PD says

Arlington police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman on I-20 Sunday, the department announced.

Just before 5:15 a.m. on May 25, officers responded to the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Matlock Road overpass after a passerby reported seeing someone lying in the road. When officers arrived, they found a woman's body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, it's believed that the victim, who has not been identified at this time, entered the road near the overpass and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

Arlington PD said that the driver did not stop to aid the victim, fleeing the scene. No suspect information has been revealed.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to call 817-575-8608. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

The victim's name will be released once their next of kin is notified.

Arlington PD warns pedestrians

The department is reminding the public that pedestrians should "never enter highway lanes."

Police said due to the high rate of speed vehicles travel and the distance it takes to brake, it's extremely dangerous to try and cross a highway.

They advise pedestrians who need to get from one side of the highway to the other to use designated crossings and sidewalks along overpasses and underpasses.