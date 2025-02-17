Work week starts out pleasant before arctic air returns to North Texas with dangerously low temperatures

The work week starts out pleasant and sunny before arctic air returns to North Texas, dropping temperatures to the teens.

On this President's Day, there will be a nice mix of sun and clouds across North Texas with high temperatures in the mid-50s, making Monday one of the warmest days this week.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain in place that has a low-end potential to switch to freezing rain or freezing drizzle in the early evening hours. There are First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday for the dangerous arctic cold that will be in place.

Expect temperatures to warm to near 51 degrees Tuesday afternoon ahead of the arctic front. By midday, there will be more rain coverage as the cold front moves through North Texas. The cold air could arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

By the early evening hours, two situations could happen. The latest short-range model trends show the precipitation coverage lessening by the time the coldest air moves into North Texas. However, there is a low-end chance of some freezing rain or freezing drizzle.

There is the possibility that bridges and overpasses in parts of DFW could be slick and some patchy ice can't be ruled out elsewhere mainly from the Metroplex and northeast. The ice won't be widespread, but you do need to exercise caution if you are going to be driving Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Then, our attention turns to the dangerous cold forecast for North Texas. An extreme cold weather watch is in place from Tuesday night into Thursday morning for temperatures in the teens with the "feels-like" temperature into the single digits or approaching -10 degrees.

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will drop to 17 degrees with the high not warming above the freezing mark and by Thursday morning, temperatures drop to 14 degrees. If North Texas reaches that forecast low, then that would break the 86-year-old low-temperature record of 18 degrees. By the weekend, North Texas will thaw out nicely with high temperatures warming into the low 60s Sunday.

