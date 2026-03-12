Texas Jewish leaders call for stronger federal security funding after Michigan temple attack

For Mothers Against College Antisemitism Board President Miriam Zivin, the details and images coming out of Michigan are unsettling.

"Shocked... but not surprised," she said. "The uptick, the increase in these kinds of attacks, should have been a wake-up call a long time ago for a lot of people."

Man crashes into temple with rifle

Police say a man crashed into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and got out with a rifle. Security confronted and killed him, and officials later identified him as a Lebanese‑born U.S. citizen.

"This is not going to go away or get better unless we put ourselves in a situation to make everybody safe and say that we are not going to put up with this anymore," Zivin said.

She said security has already become a top priority in recent years, especially after Oct. 7, 2023.

"Most synagogues and schools have their own private security guards either through the districts in the cities or they will hire companies that are nonprofits, like Shomer Texas, which is a group of volunteers who are very highly trained," she said.

Plano synagogue targeted in Zoom attack

She experienced hate firsthand at this Plano synagogue just a few months ago. A guest speaker was giving a presentation on Zoom when someone hacked into the meeting.

"The person who hijacked the event was able to take over the board and put up images of antisemitic pictures, antisemitic slogans," she said. "Elementary schools and high schools are seeing incidents like this. Graffiti scribbled on band trailers at Plano West Senior High School. UTD, UNT has seen antisemitic incidents like this."

Push for federal funding grows

Now, there's a call to action.

"I think it's very important for people to push for Congress to endorse legislation that will grant funding to protect Jewish institutions," she said. "There are grants available to nonprofit security groups through FEMA."