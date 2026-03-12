Watch CBS News

Michigan temple attack heightens concern in North Texas Jewish community

Members of the North Texas Jewish community say the attack on a Michigan synagogue is disturbing but not surprising, pointing to a steady rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide. Community leaders say the images out of Michigan underscore warnings they’ve been raising for years. Police say a man crashed into a synagogue and got out with a rifle before security stopped him. Local leaders say the incident reinforces the need for continued vigilance and stronger security to keep congregations safe.
