Potential political fallout after Senator Angela Paxton files for divorce saying Attorney General Ken Paxton committed adultery

Sen. Angela Paxton's announcement on X that she filed for divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, on biblical grounds spread quickly through social media and political circles. It comes after 38 years of marriage and may impact the attorney general's primary challenge against four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Sen. Paxton filed the divorce papers in the Collin County courthouse Thursday morning. In the filings, she said the attorney general committed adultery and that she blames him for the breakup of their marriage. The court documents also revealed that the couple separated on or about June 1 of last year.

Statement cites "biblical grounds" and recent discoveries

In her post on X Thursday afternoon, Sen. Paxton said, "I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage."

She did not elaborate on what she meant by "recent discoveries." Shortly after her post, the attorney general issued his own statement, saying, "After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives." He added, "I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time."

Affair allegations resurfaced during impeachment

Allegations that the attorney general had an affair surfaced in one of the impeachment articles filed against him by the Texas House two years ago. During the impeachment trial, House managers planned to call Laura Olson to testify about the alleged affair. While Olson was at the Capitol with her attorney, she did not have to testify after a ruling by the presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Sen. Paxton, who was not allowed to be a juror in the impeachment trial, supported her husband before, during and after the trial, in which he was acquitted.

Cornyn's campaign declines comment

Cornyn's campaign declined to comment. Joanna Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which supports Cornyn, said on X, "What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting."

Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, told CBS News Texas that the divorce filing changes the political landscape and could hurt the attorney general.

"Angela Paxton's support has always been important to Ken Paxton," Wilson said. "It's been an important element, obviously, personally, but also politically. The fact that she was there to stand by him has done him great good. Now that will no longer be the case, and so I think it is damaging to Paxton from a political standpoint.

"It certainly plays into a narrative that we will hear from John Cornyn, and if Paxton were to win the nomination next year, that we will hear from his Democratic opponent about how Ken Paxton has moral character issues — whether it's corruption, adultery, marital infidelity, whatever it may be."

Primary race remains fluid

Wilson said that while the divorce will be brought up in the campaign, voters have increasingly decided that questions of marital fidelity do not have a huge impact on how they vote. He said Paxton may weather the storm and still be able to win the Republican primary, where he currently leads in the polls.

From the beginning, there has been speculation that Houston-area Rep. Wesley Hunt and North Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Irving could also enter the Republican primary. During an interview this week for Eye on Politics, Van Duyne told CBS News Texas that she is focused on representing her congressional district.

Filing period opens in November

It will take time for the Paxtons' divorce to play out politically, and there is still a long window before candidates must file their paperwork. The filing period opens Saturday, Nov. 8, and closes Monday, Dec. 8.

