Texas Sen. Angela Paxton files for divorce from Attorney General Ken Paxton, court records show

State files motion to dismiss felony securities fraud case against AG Ken paxton
State files motion to dismiss felony securities fraud case against AG Ken paxton 00:29

State Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has filed for divorce from her husband, according to Collin County court records.

The couple has been married for 38 years, including during Paxton's 2023 impeachment trial

The senator said she filed for divorce on "biblical grounds," according a post on her X account. She filed on Thursday, court records show.

"I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation," she wrote on social media. "But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage. I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose."

Texas AG Ken Paxton's response on the divorce

For his part, the attorney general said on social media the divorce is due to the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny.

"I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren," he said on X. "I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time."

The attorney general is currently challenging incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

