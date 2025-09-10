Above-average temperatures return to North Texas after "false fall"

Wednesday morning was pleasant with lows in the 50s and 60s and low humidity. The rest of the day will be nice weather-wise, just a little warmer than yesterday.

Temperatures are forecasted to climb into the 80s by lunchtime with highs around 92 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth. It will be a sunny day with winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

There isn't a lot of vertical mixing happening in the atmosphere today, leading to higher-than-average levels of ozone at the surface. In addition, there is a high pollen count of elm, ragweed and chenopods. For those who are sensitive to allergens or have any respiratory or heart-related illnesses, it is advised to limit outdoor exposure today.

A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is currently across the lower four corners and forecasted to continue to push to the northeast and impact the plains this week. Typically, dry conditions, sunshine and warm temperatures are associated with a high-pressure system.

This high-pressure system is already starting to influence the weather pattern in North Texas. As the system continues to shift to the plains, temperatures will climb a few degrees daily with no shot of rain over the next week.

CBS News Texas