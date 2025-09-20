Above-average temperatures stick around North Texas, then fall air returns

Saturday will be another hot, above-average day across North Texas.

The high temperatures in the DFW Metroplex will climb to 94 degrees, while the typical high for this time of the year is 87 degrees. Increasing cloud cover will be expected throughout the day with winds coming from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Due to a northwesterly flow aloft and a disturbance, a few isolated storms may flare up during the afternoon and evening. There is a 20% chance of rain for counties to the northwest of DFW.

CBS News Texas

Overnight, another complex will move across the northwestern counties in the morning and push to the east and southeast throughout the day. Most of the activity will dissipate by the late afternoon.

The fall equinox officially starts Monday at 1:19 pm. Unfortunately, it will feel more like summer with highs lingering in the 90s for the first few days of the new season, but some relief is on the way.

A cold front is forecast to pass through North Texas late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring an uptick in precipitation and cooler temperatures.

CBS News Texas