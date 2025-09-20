Watch CBS News
Local News

Above-average temperatures stick around North Texas, then fall air returns

By
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Cooler weather on the way to North Texas
Cooler weather on the way to North Texas 02:52

Saturday will be another hot, above-average day across North Texas. 

The high temperatures in the DFW Metroplex will climb to 94 degrees, while the typical high for this time of the year is 87 degrees. Increasing cloud cover will be expected throughout the day with winds coming from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. 

Due to a northwesterly flow aloft and a disturbance, a few isolated storms may flare up during the afternoon and evening. There is a 20% chance of rain for counties to the northwest of DFW. 

download.png
CBS News Texas

Overnight, another complex will move across the northwestern counties in the morning and push to the east and southeast throughout the day. Most of the activity will dissipate by the late afternoon. 

The fall equinox officially starts Monday at 1:19 pm. Unfortunately, it will feel more like summer with highs lingering in the 90s for the first few days of the new season, but some relief is on the way.

A cold front is forecast to pass through North Texas late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring an uptick in precipitation and cooler temperatures. 

download-1.png
CBS News Texas
Lauren Bostwick

Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue