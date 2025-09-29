Above-average temperatures stick around North Texas to start fall

Monday started with temperatures in the mid-60s, dew point temperatures in the upper 50s and clear skies. It was a beautiful way to start the new work week; however, this afternoon won't be as nice.

The high for Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to top out around 87 degrees and cloud cover will be increasing with dry conditions expected.

CBS News Texas

The disturbance in West Texas that is ushering in the higher clouds to North Texas today will be exiting out of the region by Tuesday, allowing for skies to clear and temperatures to climb once again.

So far in September, the average temperature is 81.1 degrees versus the 30-year normal average of 78.5 degrees. Basically, it has been a hotter-than-average month with 19 above-average days.

The forecast is calling for above normal temperatures to end this month and start the next. The first day of October will likely be sunny and in the lower 90s.

CBS News Texas