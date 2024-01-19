A drop in temperature this weekend in North Texas ahead of a rainy start to the new week

Temperatures to drop this weekend before rain arrives in North Texas next week

NORTH TEXAS — Happy Friday!

The arctic air is firmly in place again keeping temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s today.

Overnight winds will weaken but wind chills will still be in the single digits and teens to start our Saturday.

While skies will be partly cloudy we are still looking at another cold day, with wind chills only warming into the 20s.

Saturday is dry but we get a pattern shift on Sunday returning clouds to the area and precipitation moving in during the evening hours.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark along the Red River as precipitation begins Sunday night.

It may start as freezing rain before it transitions over to rain by mid-morning Monday.

Rain increases throughout our Monday so find the rain gear, as this is just the first round.

Multiple disturbances move from southwest to northeast across the area next week with daily rain chances.

By the end of the of the week rainfall totals in DFW will be around 1" – 2" with higher totals in our eastern counties.

We will be monitoring the potential for localized flooding.

Luckily, temperatures are back to seasonal in the afternoons with highs in the upper 50s. Mornings start off in the 40s next week.

Stay warm!