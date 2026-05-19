When are the 2026 Texas primary runoff elections? Dates and times to know to cast your vote

While many local elections in North Texas and other contests statewide were decided earlier this month, some primary races are now headed to runoffs, which will be decided on May 26, 2026.

In Texas, the primary election is when voters choose their party's nominees for statewide offices, congressional seats, legislative races and some local positions. It's the first major step in the 2026 election cycle, and it determined which candidates advance to the November general election.

If no candidate in a primary race receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a runoff. These races finalize each party's nominees for contests not decided in March.

Key runoffs to follow

A handful of elections in North Texas are included in the runoffs. Democrats Julie Johnson and Colin Allred are in a primary runoff for a newly-created Congressional District. Two candidates in the race for Frisco's next mayor are also facing off one more time for the role.

Both Republican and Democratic candidates running for Texas Attorney General will also face off in the runoffs. Republicans will decide between State Senator Mayes Middleton and Congressman Chip Roy, while Democrats will pick either former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and State Senator Nathan Johnson for the race.

Key dates to know for the primary elections

The last day to register to vote in the primary races has passed; that date fell on April 27, 2026.

Early voting for the runoffs started this week.

Early voting window for runoffs: May 18-22, 2026

Mail ballot request deadline (received): May 15, 2026

Runoff election day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 26

Key dates for the general election

Once these contests are decided, Texas voters will then cast ballots in the general election on Nov. 3, 2026. The general election determines officeholders for statewide positions, the Texas Legislature, the U.S. House, and other federal, state, and local offices. Party nominees, independents, and qualified third‑party candidates appear on the ballot.