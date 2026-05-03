Frisco, Irving and Keller voters pick new mayors in open North Texas races

Voters across North Texas cast ballots Saturday in a trio of mayoral races in Frisco, Irving and Keller, selecting new leadership in three fast-growing cities.

Each of the contests was an open race, with no sitting incumbent on the ballot, leaving voters to choose among multiple candidates as the cities face ongoing growth, development and infrastructure challenges.

Frisco mayoral race featured open seat, four candidates

In Frisco, voters chose from a four-person field in an open race:

John Keating

Shona Sowell

Rod Vilhauer

Mark Hill

Frisco has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by major developments and corporate relocations. The next mayor will be tasked with managing that expansion while addressing traffic, public safety and long-term infrastructure planning.

Winner: Mark Hill

Irving mayoral race also open with three candidates

In Irving, voters selected from three candidates in another open contest:

Zhanae Jackson

Olivia Novelo Abreu

Al Zapanta

Irving, a major business hub in North Texas, continues to focus on economic development and redevelopment efforts. The city's next mayor is expected to help guide those priorities while addressing public safety and community needs.

Winner: Al Zapanta

Keller voters decided open mayoral contest

In Keller, voters weighed in on a three-candidate race for mayor:

Ross McMullin

Tag Green

Ed Prem

The race centered on managing steady growth while maintaining the city's suburban character and ensuring city services keep pace with demand.

Winner: Ross McMullin