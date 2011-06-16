Watch live: Timothy Simpkins sentencing hearing
Simpkins was convicted of attempted capital murder, stemming from a 2021 school shooting at Timberview High School
Simpkins was convicted of attempted capital murder, stemming from a 2021 school shooting at Timberview High School
Former Dallas Assistant District Attorney Haim Vasquez spoke with CBS News Texas about Timothy Simpkins' guilty verdict and whether the student who is seen attacking Simpkins in the video will face any consequences. He says it's very important see whether the statute of limitations has passed, because there might have also been a crime of assault, assault with a deadly weapon if Zacchaeus Selby used those weapons to beat Simpkins.
The 19-year-old shot and injured two fellow students and a teacher in the 2021 shooting at Timberview High School.
The criminal trial for 19-year-old Timothy Simpkins continues Thursday morning.
Jurors are scheduled to begin deliberating in the trial of an accused school shooter Thursday in Fort Worth but will not be able to consider his argument that he fired in self defense.
The criminal trial for 19-year-old Timothy Simpkins continues Wednesday morning.
The criminal trial for 19-year-old Timothy Simpkins continues Tuesday morning.
Timothy Simpkins, now 19, sat quietly as witnesses recalled seeing him pull a gun from his waistband before shooting in the direction of another teenager—hitting two other people in the process.
The criminal trial for 19-year-old Timothy Simpkins gets underway Monday morning
Two students and one teacher were injured during the shooting at Timberview High School on Oct 6, 2021, when Timothy Simpkins allegedly opened fire, according to court documents.
A car struck a 72-year-old man attempting to cross N. Fielder Road causing him to go airborne. He landed in the the left lane of traffic and another car ran over him.
Student loan interest will resume starting on September 1 and payments will be due by October 1.
Simpkins was convicted of attempted capital murder, stemming from a 2021 school shooting at Timberview High School
The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times during the three days she was held by her kidnapper.
Tony Bennett's joyful and stirring renditions of classic songs made him one of the most popular interpreters of jazz, pop and Broadway standards.
A jury convicted Timothy Simpkins of attempted murder for the 2021 shooting at Timberview High School.
A car struck a 72-year-old man attempting to cross N. Fielder Road causing him to go airborne. He landed in the the left lane of traffic and another car ran over him.
Student loan interest will resume starting on September 1 and payments will be due by October 1.
Detectives say DNA evidence, surveillance footage and cell phone records link Oscar Lorenzo Sanchez-Garcia to the slayings of three women in southern Dallas.
Simpkins was convicted of attempted capital murder, stemming from a 2021 school shooting at Timberview High School
Records obtained by the CBS News Texas I-Team show a Fort Worth police chase of a stolen vehicle that resulted in an innocent driver being killed reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
According to the Plano Police Department, the 14-year-old was caught breaking into a vehicle on July 6 and that's when detectives started connecting the dots.
On the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in the wrongful death lawsuit, U.S. District Judge David Godbey delayed the trail until at least September.
Andra Craig, 57, had just left a birthday party when he drove into the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue, right into the path of a police chase.
So far this year, Fort Worth police officers have opened fire on eight suspects. Four were killed.
Democratic State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado of Mesquite reacts to allegations about DPS troopers’ treatment of migrants at the border and the recent property tax relief agreement.
Texas officially resigned from the national coalition that helps prevent voter fraud on Thursday.
The parents of 8-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez told CBS News that their daughter died in Border Patrol custody because of negligence and discrimination.
"I don't feel safe to have children in Texas anymore," said one Texas woman who testified about the effect of the state's abortion law on her failed pregnancy.
Trump asked for a new trial in the civil case in which he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.
At one of the largest Amazon delivery hubs, associates and drivers are hitting the ground bright and early for Amazon Prime Day.
PRIME faces scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
When it comes to finding a place to live in North Texas, renting has become just as competitive and expensive as a home, if not more so.
Dozens of North Texans paid a pool contractor for projects it never completed. Now they're trying to figure out what happens next.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
"Everyone deserves a swing at bat," said Dr. Michael George of Tylock-George Eye Care. "Everyone deserves the opportunity to have a better life."
Respiratory syncytial virus is the leading cause of hospitalization in American infants.
Gail Youngdale of McKinney says the risks are worth the results she's already seeing. The now 80-year-old said she prayed and prayed until she found Kerwin Medical Center in Dallas, who had her try a Leqembi clinical trial.
HopeKids North Texas hosts weekly events across the DFW Metroplex to give those kids and their families an opportunity to have fun with people in similar situations.
Health officials warn some medications can put you at a greater risk of suffering from a heat stroke if you're outside too long.
Elon Musk disclosed on Twitter Saturday that, due to a 50% drop in advertising revenue and a "heavy debt load," the platform still has a negative cash flow.
The 118,000 sq. ft. store is located on the corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.
Bed Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain's intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
Hackers gained personal information about thousands of people who applied to become pilots at American and Southwest airlines.
A former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent is being charged with fraud.
"Being honest, fighting mental health sometimes is not the easiest thing to do. There's some long nights, there's some long days, and it's a hard fight to get through it all," he said. "But glad we made it here. And I thank the organization for having trust in me and giving me the opportunity to come back and do this."
The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic.
A new U.S. pro cricket league has made its debut in Texas.
Pollard will play on a one-year franchise deal worth $10.1 million and re-enter free agency in 2024.
Chapman (5-2), acquired from Kansas City in a trade late last month, threw a pair of 102.8 mph sinkers while striking out the side in the ninth.
Tony Bennett's joyful and stirring renditions of classic songs made him one of the most popular interpreters of jazz, pop and Broadway standards.
AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., launched a pricing initiative pilot at three theaters several months ago and had planned to expand it nationwide.
The items were taken from the home of Duane Keith Davis, 60, in Henderson, Nevada.
A tentative deal has been reached between the union representing stagehands and other backstage workers and Broadway producers, theater owners, and operators to avert a strike.
"Oppenheimer" is set to run in 30 IMAX theaters when it premiers, and director Christopher Nolan recommends seeing it in that format.
Meow Wolf art installation artists reacted to the space by adding murals and different sculptural elements throughout the space with a unique color palate that plays with ideas of shapes and colors. You work through the maze-like space and see each element and sculpture in different ways, depending how you look at it.
With easy access just down the street from their homes, the W.T. White High School track was a place for neighborhood residents to run, walk or workout before and after school hours. Two years ago, the track underwent a major renovation. Since the renovation, residents in the area found the gate door around the track locked most of the time.
Former Dallas Assistant District Attorney Haim Vasquez spoke with CBS News Texas about Timothy Simpkins' guilty verdict and whether the student who is seen attacking Simpkins in the video will face any consequences. He says it's very important see whether the statute of limitations has passed, because there might have also been a crime of assault, assault with a deadly weapon if Zacchaeus Selby used those weapons to beat Simpkins.
An audio engineer at Meow Wolf explains the a hyper dense maximal space with sounds to match. The art installation will grab you by sound and sight!
Timothy Simpkins to be sentenced for attempted murder conviction today; Burn ban issued in Tarrant County, $720M Mega Millions drawing tonight
Babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Texas Health won't be able to go home for this year's Fourth of July, but that doesn't mean they can't join in the festivities.
A tornado struck Matador, killing at least four people, injuring nine.
Strong to severe storms have kept North Texans on their toes this week, with large hail pelting some areas and a tornado claiming three people's lives in Perryton, about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo.
Huge hail came down in southern counties Monday night.
Parts of North Texas saw hail Friday evening.