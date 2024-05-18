Sunny weekend with high temps in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We have a beautiful weekend on the way! Highs will top out in the low 90s under full sunshine.

If you have any upper respiratory issues, such as asthma you will want to limit your time outdoors during peak heating. An air quality alert is in place today for conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Tomorrow is another sunny, hot day with breezy southerly winds increasing the humidity across the area.

Our next rain and storm chance arrives midweek Wednesday into Thursday with a stalled out frontal boundary.

The Storm Prediction Center already has us highlighted for the potential of severe storms on Thursday.

Enjoy the sunshine we have this week!