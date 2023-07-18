Watch CBS News

Your Monday Evening Headlines, July 17th, 2023

Testimony in the Timothy Simpkins trial began today. Police reveal new details on a man that was arrested at a beer brewery plant in Fort Worth. The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and is now at $900 million.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.