Former Dallas district attorney on Timothy Simpkins' trial, him getting attacked in video Former Dallas Assistant District Attorney Haim Vasquez spoke with CBS News Texas about Timothy Simpkins' guilty verdict and whether the student who is seen attacking Simpkins in the video will face any consequences. He says it's very important see whether the statute of limitations has passed, because there might have also been a crime of assault, assault with a deadly weapon if Zacchaeus Selby used those weapons to beat Simpkins.