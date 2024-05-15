NFL to release 2024-25 regular season schedule Wednesday: Who will the Dallas Cowboys face?

FRISCO – It's that time of year and before we know it, football will be back.

The NFL is releasing the 2024-25 regular season schedule at 7 p.m. today.

The Dallas Cowboys posted a cryptic message to their social media accounts last night – a riddle teasing to tonight's schedule reveal.

The picture shows an old-school flip phone with a call history that shows Dak Prescott, Michael Irvin and IT. In years past, the Cowboys' schedule announcement video has featured Post Malone and notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith.

So far, we know the Cowboys will face the Cleveland Browns in the season opener on Sept. 8 – that game will also be the broadcast debut of Tom Brady. He will serve as Fox's lead analyst to kick off a deal that pays him a reported $375 million over the next 10 years.

"Amazing," he told the NFL of calling a Dallas game. "Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a big draw as America's Team ... I've obviously been going against them for a long time now. Now I get to tell everyone how great they are."

The Cowboys will host a total of nine opponents at home in 2024, including:

Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away, the team will face:

Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers