Watch CBS News
Weather

Sierra adds another foot of snow to growing snowpack in last 24 hours

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

UC Berkeley's Sierra Snow Lab at Soda Springs said at 8:30 a.m. Monday it received nearly a foot of new snow in the previous 24 hours.

The lab said on social media that brings its storm total to 75.2 inches

 
KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Lab officials said their seasonal totals are already above median amounts for precipitation, snowfall, and snow water equivalent. The snow water equivalent is also at 98% of its seasonal median peak.

More snow is expected this week. 

Also on Monday, a long stretch of Interstate 80 that had been shut down from west of Lake Tahoe over Donner Summit to the Nevada state line finally reopened to all but big rigs, but chains or snow tires were required, the California Highway Patrol's Truckee office said. 

First published on March 4, 2024 / 12:17 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.