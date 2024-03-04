Sierra adds another foot of snow to growing snowpack in last 24 hours

UC Berkeley's Sierra Snow Lab at Soda Springs said at 8:30 a.m. Monday it received nearly a foot of new snow in the previous 24 hours.

The lab said on social media that brings its storm total to 75.2 inches

3/4/24 8:30am Update:

We received 11.6" (29.5 cm) of #snow in last day. That brings our storm total to 75.2" (191 cm; ~6'3").



We are above median to date for precip, snowfall, and snow water equivalent (SWE). We are also at 98% of our seasonal median peak SWE!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/7HcxeZJPKE — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) March 4, 2024



Lab officials said their seasonal totals are already above median amounts for precipitation, snowfall, and snow water equivalent. The snow water equivalent is also at 98% of its seasonal median peak.

More snow is expected this week.

Also on Monday, a long stretch of Interstate 80 that had been shut down from west of Lake Tahoe over Donner Summit to the Nevada state line finally reopened to all but big rigs, but chains or snow tires were required, the California Highway Patrol's Truckee office said.