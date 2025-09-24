Weather system may bring showers, dry lightning to Bay Area

One day after much of the Bay Area dealt with unseasonably hot temperatures, a weather system passing through the region could bring showers and the possibility of dry lightning Wednesday, forecasters said.

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the National Weather Service said the system has already brought showers to Monterey and San Benito counties, with strong thunderstorms recorded in the southern portion of both counties.

📡 6 AM radar update: showers and thunderstorms are moving up the Central Coast. pic.twitter.com/HicFwjH3AI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 24, 2025

Forecasters said the showers are expected to gradually shift north throughout the morning, moving out of the Monterey Bay area by afternoon. As the system moves towards the Bay Area, drier conditions could lead to fewer showers and possible dry lightning, particularly in the East Bay.

"With the lack of rain, any dry lightning strikes bring a chance for wildfire ignition," the weather service said in its Wednesday morning forecast discussion.

Earlier this month, lightning-sparked wildfires burned nearly 14,000 acres in the Sierra foothills and destroyed much of the historic Gold Rush-era town of Chinese Camp.

With increasing clouds and the possibility of showers, temperatures in the region are expected to be significantly cooler compared to Tuesday. According to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch, highs are expected to range from the 70s along the coast, to the lower 80s inland.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through Thursday morning, forecasters said.