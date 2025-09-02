TCU September Lightning Complex fires force evacuations in 3 counties in California's Central Valley

Firefighters responded to several wildfires that have prompted evacuation orders across three counties in California's Central Valley on Tuesday.

The three major fires forcing people to flee were the 2-2 Fire in the northern corner of Stanislaus County, the 2-7 Fire just east in Calaveras County and the 6-5 Fire in Tuolumne County.

Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit stated that those three fires are among nine that comprise the TCU September Lightning Complex, which has a combined burn area of more than 5,200 acres.

The 6-5 Fire exploded to more than 2,900 acres burned with no containment reported as of around 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire. This fire was burning on the north end of Don Pedro Reservoir.

According to the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, the 2-2 Fire was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. near Highway 4 and Dunton Road, west of the town of Copperopolis in Calaveras County. The fire has burned more than 1,300 acres with zero containment, according to Cal Fire.

Around noon, authorities in Calaveras County announced a new fire, called the 2-7 Fire, broke out near the Vallecito region off Highway 4. Traffic on the highway has not been impacted, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

The 2-7 Fire has burned approximately 500 acres with no containment reported, according to Cal Fire's incident page. The 2-8 Fire also burned around 500 acres in Copperopolis along Little John Road.

Crews were also battling a fire dubbed the 2-3 Fire, which was first reported around 7:20 a.m. near O'Byrnes Ferry Road and Copper Cove Court southeast of Copperopolis. The fire has burned at least 20 acres.

There were a handful of other fires that burned anywhere from 2 to 40 acres in the region.

The fires started as thunderstorms rolled through much of the Central Valley and the Bay Area. Cal Fire TCU said the fires were all believed to have been started by lightning.

Evacuation orders for the 6-5 Fire

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the north end of Don Pedro Reservoir up north to Chinese Camp. Here is a live map showing the affected area.

Evacuation orders for 2-7 Fire

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

CCU-133-B

CCU-134

CCU-134-C

CCU-134-D

CCU-134-E

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following zones:

CCU-114

CCU-115

CCU-132-A

CCU-133-C

CCU-143-B

Bret Harte High School at 364 Murphys Grade Road in Angels Camp is serving as an evacuation shelter.

Evacuation orders and road closures for 2-2 Fire

The 2-2 Fire prompted the closure of Highway 4 between Escalon Bellota Road in San Joaquin County and Telegraph Road in Calaveras County. As of 1:30 p.m., the road had reopened.

As of about 11:45 a.m., the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office announced an evacuation order for zones CCU-155 and CCU-152-A, near the Calaveras-Stanislaus county line. Deputies said the affected area includes the Diamond 20 Ranch Estates along the north side of Highway 4.

As of 3 p.m., all orders for the 2-2 Fire were no longer in place.